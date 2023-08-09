White Sox top Yankees 9-2 behind strong outing from Clevinger

article

Mike Clevinger pitched six strong innings, Elvis Andrus drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Yoan Moncada doubled twice and scored one run while Yasmani Grandal had two hits with an RBI and a run. Gregory Santos pitched two scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season for Chicago (47-69).

The Yankees have now lost seven out of their last 11 games. They went into today five games back from a wild-card spot.

The only offense they could muster against Clevinger was a solo homer by Giancarlo Stanton — his 18th. The Yankees (59-56) were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position as Clevinger (5-5) held them to three hits.

After Ian Hamilton worked a scoreless first inning as New York’s opener, Luis Severino (2-7) gave up four runs on five hits in two innings coming out of the bullpen. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game he hoped the struggling starter could build some momentum by not initially facing the top of Chicago’s lineup.

That strategy didn’t work as Severino relented an RBI single to Yasmani Grandal in the second inning before Oscar Colás hit a two-run homer to give Chicago an early 3-0 lead. Severino gave up another run in the third inning when Luis Robert Jr. singled, stole second and third and scored on a double by Moncada.

Boone did not rule out Severino, whose ERA is now 8.06, starting for the Yankees again this season.

"I hope Sev is the guy we know he can be and I expect that to be as a starting pitcher," Boone said before the game. "That’s the hope…that this is something that can change the look a little bit for him and get him going."

Robert Jr. left the game in the top of the third after spraining his right pinky finger. According to the team, his X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day. Trayce Thompson replaced him in center field and went 1 for 2 with a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodon (hamstring) threw off flat ground ahead of tonight’s game…DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup due to right calf tightness. Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced the three-time All-Star at third base after he originally was going to start at shortstop. Oswaldo Cabrera was inserted into the lineup to play short.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said Tim Anderson, who went 1 for 5, was held out of last night’s game after the shortstop experienced stiffness in his knee. Grifol mentioned Anderson’s knee eventually loosened up and he was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Boone said before tonight’s game the team is mulling who its starter will be when it opens a three-game series versus the Miami Marlins on Friday. Jesús Luzardo (8-6, 3.52) is Miami ‘s probable starter.

White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43) will take the mound for Chicago on Friday and will face Milwaukee Brewers’ three-time All-Star Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42).