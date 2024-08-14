Why this Chicago Bears player has the biggest opportunity in Thursday's joint practice

During the Chicago Bears' training camp practice on August 8, there was a two-play span where a former seventh-round selection looked like he had arrived.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rolled out, and fired a pass to Keenan Allen that he shouldn't have thrown. It was forced. It was late.

Elijah Hicks made him pay.

Hicks, the 2022 seventh round selection out of California, intercepted the pass. Hicks, making sure his efforts weren't going unnoticed, flew in on the very next play and disrupted a pass meant for Allen.

Hicks looked like an entrenched starter. He was filling in for Jaquan Brisker, and he'll eventually move down from the first-team defense to the second team. But he has the biggest opportunity of any Bear this week with the Bengals coming to town.

It's never good to be down players, but Hicks is making the most his situation.

"Hopefully, ideally, we start to get guys back," Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. "At the same time, we have to be ready for if anyone is not available."

Hicks has taken that to heart as a player who has been ready.

He's filled in for Brisker at the strong safety spot since Brisker began missing time at the beginning of August, and he's impressing the coaching staff while also making plays on the practice field.

Hicks had a pass break up in Tuesday's two-minute drill, and had a good read that led to a tackle for loss on a running play Wednesday.

Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis said Hicks' success is a result of the game slowing down after his first two years in the league.

"This is his third year suddenly starting to come on and starting to click," Curtis said. "He's always been a student of the game, always really sharp, and he's just making the most of his opportunities."

Curtis lauded Hicks' study habits, which is something the third-year safety has turned into a methodical process to Hicks bringing results on the field.

"I'm happy to see it, because he works so hard at what he does," Curtis said. "It's good to see a guy when he actually takes to practice, takes to the meeting, to the field, and he goes out and executes."

Executing is difficult when there are injuries, especially in the defensive backfield. Hicks has to learn different communications styles that ensures he's on the same page with Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Kevin Byard or whomever else might be playing with him.

Hicks, at safety, is often the last line of defense. One misstep from him could mean an easy score for an opposing offense.

Hicks has to stay ready, and he's proving that he is ready in training camp so far while embodying what Washington wants to see out of the defense.

"In an ideal situation, we want that core – those guys we have identified as being the starters – the first line group to be out there working together," Washington said Tuesday. "But, we also have a next man up mentality. If someone is not available, we have to make sure the next couple of players are ready to go."

With Hicks being ready to go, he'll have a chance to show where he's at come Thursday's joint practice and Saturday's preseason game with the Bengals.

Hicks isn't a fringe player like Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has mentioned before during camp. Hicks is, at worst, the Bears second-string safety.

But, with strong performances against the Bengals, the seventh-rounder from Cal can prove a few things.

First, that he's capable of being more than just a second-stringer on a talented defense. Second, this Bears' defensive backfield has the kind of depth that can carry a team deep into an 18-week NFL season.

"We can continue to perform the way we know we are capable of as a unit," Washington said.