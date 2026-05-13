Will Andrej Stojakovic return to Illinois or stay in the 2026 NBA Draft? He discussed the decision

Illinois basketball guard Andrej Stojakovic announced in April that he'd be returning to the Illini. That enthralled the fan base.

One of the best offensive playmakers in college basketball would be wearing orange and blue after helping the team to its first Final Four appearance in 21 years.

Then, he also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. This means Stojakovic has a decision to make come May 27: To stay in the draft or to stay at Illinois?

That is the question. Stojakovic weighed the decision at the 2026 NBA Combine in Chicago on Wednesday.

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Stojakovic's decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft wasn't unsurprising. College basketball stars have the opportunity to enter the draft and receive an evaluation of their skill sets, then withdraw to return for their final year of eligibility.

Some players leave the draft if the evaluators say there's a chance they'll go undrafted. Then, they can work on their skills in their final year of college basketball with the NBA evaluation in mind.

With that evaluation in mind, Stojakovic is completely focused on the draft.

"I'm in the draft with both feet in right now," Stojakovic said. "I've been getting great feedback so far."

It makes sense why Stojakovic would enter the draft process. He provided instant offense for the Illini in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 21 in the Second Round win over VCU and 17 in the Elite Eight win over Iowa. His dad, Peja Stojaković, also played in the NBA for over a decade.

Stojakovic transferred to Illinois from Cal-Berkley, and averaged 13.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game in his first year in Champaign. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in February that sidelined him for a couple of games, and that's when star freshman Keaton Wagler took the starting job and ran with it.

Still, Stojakovic never blinked at coming off the bench. His offensive production there was a big reason why Illinois made it to the Final Four.

That's why he's on the NBA radar now. The decision he has to make will fully come down to what's best for him as a basketball player.

Stojakovic said either avenue – staying in the draft or returning to Illinois – will be a win-win for him.

"If it's the right fit, if it's the right opportunity for me, I'm going to evaluate the process, but at the end of the day it's where I can grow the most," Stojakovic said. "If that means to stay in the NBA and have a role where I can go as a player and will be beneficial for my career in the long run, that's what I'll decide to do. But if it's for me to go back and continue to grow as a player at the college level and possibly compete for a national championship, it's also a good option for me."

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What's next:

May 27th is decision day for Stojakovic.

He has to decide by then if he's going to stay in the NBA Draft or withdraw to return to Illinois.

However, Stojakovic did make it clear. If he returns to the college game, he's going to return to Illinois. The transfer portal window has closed and his announcement was to make clear he had a plan either way for his basketball career.

If he returns to Illinois, it will include the chance to make more history.

"That's the goal. Go back to the Final Four and then strive for a national championship," Stojakovic said. "Understanding what we have back at Illinois is extremely special.

However, there's a chance he'll remain in the draft if it feels right.

Stojakovic said he just has to make the right decision. He got advice from his dad in making that decision, too. That advice was to make the decision his and his alone.

"Stay your course. Don't listen to anybody. Stay aggressive," Stojakovic said. "At the end of the day, basketball is basketball no matter the level. It's just the higher stakes of the NBA level."