Wyatt Langford hits game-ending single for Rangers in 4-3 win over White Sox in 10 innings

Texas rookie Wyatt Langford hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, after scoring the tying run in the ninth, as the Rangers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Monday night.

Leody Taveras, who had earlier homered, opened the Texas 10th with a sacrifice bunt that moved pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to third.

After a strikeout by Marcus Semien, who had also homered, Steven Wilson (1-6) intentionally walked Corey Seager and Josh Smith to load the bases before Langford's drive ricocheted off the wall in left.

The White Sox (27-75), who have lost eight in a row and 14 of 17, had gone ahead on Paul DeJong's solo homer in the ninth inning before their bullpen's MLB-high 25th blown save.

Langford had a one-out double in the ninth off John Brebbia, stole third and scored the tying run on Jonah Heim's single.

DeJong homered off All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who has converted all 17 of his save opportunities. Yates struck out two after coming into a tie game.

Jonathan Hernández (3-0) worked the 10th and got the last two of 17 strikeouts by five Texas pitchers. The White Sox matched their season high in their 38th game with at least 10 Ks.

Tommy Pham hit a 441-foot homer to center in the top of the first inning for Chicago. Brooks Baldwin, in his fourth big league game, got his first career RBI with a single in the fourth.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected for the fourth time this season after home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso signaled a foul tip on a ball that was briefly in Heim's mitt before coming out while the Gold Glove catcher was getting in position for a throw as Luis Robert Jr. stole second base in the fifth.

Bochy went out for an explanation when Robert was left at second base, then was tossed when he followed Moscoso as the umpire walked back toward the plate. Robert got stranded at second when Texas starter Michael Lorenzen, who finished with eight strikeouts, struck out the last three batters he faced.

Bochy's 85th career ejection snapped a tie with former Minnesota and Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire for the seventh-most career ejections. Bobby Cox holds the record with 162 ejections.

Robert was out at home to end the third when trying to score on a wild pitch. Heim retrieved the ball and tossed to Lorenzen covering the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (thigh) and RHP Mike Clevinger (right elbow) both returned from their rehab assignments, and the team said it would further evaluate before updating their status. Clevinger had made four rehab starts for Triple-A Charlotte. His last start for the White Sox was May 23.

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) is scheduled for throwing sessions Tuesday off the game mound and then again Friday. If all goes well, the two-time Cy Young Award winner would then progress to throwing live BP multiple times.

UP NEXT

White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.02 ERA), the MLB leader with 12.58 strikeouts per nine innings and potential trade target for other teams, takes the mound Tuesday night. Rangers RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96) has allowed 23 earned runs over 24 innings in his last six appearances.