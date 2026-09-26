Chicago weather: 'Brisk' temps to start the weekend, with sunshine

Chicagoans were waking up to some more "brisk" temperatures on Saturday morning.

Perhaps we are now in "hoodie weather" season.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Still, those cooler temps were coming with plenty of sunshine this morning.

Most of the Chicago area should reach into the upper 60s, perhaps as high as the low 70s in the far-flung suburbs.

The normal high for this time of year is around 72 degrees.

Eventually, a rain system well off to our west could cause some cloudy conditions. But we are not expecting any rainfall on Saturday.

There may be some early showers and/or sprinkles for Sunday morning, but temperatures will feel very similar in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with some sunshine.