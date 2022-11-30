Chicago cools down Wednesday with frigid wind chills

The current wind chill at O’Hare is 15 degrees, that’s more than 40 degrees colder than how it felt yesterday evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny at least but that wind will really bite. Wind chills will hover mainly in the teens today with gusts to around 40 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold with winds easing a bit and lows between 14 degrees and 20 degrees.

Tomorrow features plenty of sun with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will have some cloud cover around and a small chance of a shower at night when the next cold front zips through.

The weekend will be dry with chilly temps. Should make it to around 40 degrees for the Bears/Packers game.

There have been nearly two dozen preliminary tornado reports since yesterday in the Deep South and there are nasty storms still hitting parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.