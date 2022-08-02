Chicago prepares for weeklong stretch of hot and humid days

Warmer-than-normal temps in general dominate for the next week plus.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 9 degrees except near the lake.

Showers in Iowa should steer well southwest of Chicago but might clip LaSalle County later this morning. All quiet tonight and much more humid with lows in the mid 70s.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Tomorrow is the "action" day with blazing heat and stifling humidity. I’m lowering my high temp forecast by a couple of degrees into the low 90s but it will still feel like 100 degrees-plus when factoring in the humidity.

Storms will develop, most likely late in the day and at night in our area, and there’s a low risk some could be severe with damaging straight-line winds. There’s also a small chance a few showers and storms could impact the area in the morning.

Everything settles south of the area Thursday morning followed by a solid 10-degree drop in temperatures. Heat and humidity return though Friday through the weekend.