Chicago to see high 80s on first day of meteorological fall

There is a lot of sunshine on the way today.

The humidity levels will be a little bit higher than they have been this week but still not out of control. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s going into the evening.

Tomorrow, expect some cloud cover with a mix of sun.

Over the weekend it'll turn a little bit dicey on the beaches and there will be a chance of rain. Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low 80s.

Labor Day should start warming up again with sunny weather and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The hot weather will be back next week with mid to upper 80s again on Tuesday and Wednesday.