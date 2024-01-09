Hazardous road conditions as snow piles up across Chicago area

Snow is accumulating across the Chicago area, with the west and northwest suburbs currently under a Winter Storm Warning.

Some areas have already received more than four inches of snow, and additional accumulation is expected throughout the night.

The ongoing weather conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that roadways are covered with ice and snow, urging drivers to exercise caution and anticipate slippery conditions.

In the western suburbs, visibility on the roads was reported to be horrendous this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Tollway has deployed its fleet of 196 snowplows to address the accumulating snow. Officials state that they will continuously assess the snowfall into the evening and overnight.

"We’re really just going to be gearing up in preparation for the evening commute; we’re expecting to have some more snowfall. We will be out patrolling as well throughout the evening commute as well, going into the overnight hours," said Joe Dragovich, of the Illinois Tollway.

As of 5:15 p.m., 163 flights were canceled at O’Hare, and that number could continue to climb if weather conditions do not improve. Forty-two flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

Snow overnight had closed several schools, canceled flights and caused a headache for morning commuters.

The National Weather Service extended the Winter Storm Warning for the north and western suburbs until early Wednesday. The Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County and several southwest suburbs was extended as well.

Wet heavy snow could weigh down some tree limbs and power lines, so outages could occur. This will be most likely tonight when the winds crank. Gusts to 40 mph will be common.

Then, we eyeball the next biggie for major impacts from Friday into Saturday. This will be all snow and perhaps higher totals. Strong winds will couple with drier snow, leading to greater concern for drifting.

Following this, it will be cold. Highs on Sunday and Monday may not reach double digits.