Chicago embraces more sunshine Wednesday

Expect plenty of sunshine again today with highs a bit warmer than the past two days. We should max out around 86 degrees.

Tonight, there will be some clouds arriving and after midnight a shower or spotty thundershower will be possible. That continues through the morning.

It will be partly sunny and warm tomorrow with similar temps to today.

If any additional storms get going they will be most likely in northwest Indiana early in the afternoon. Severe storms can’t be ruled out in those areas but they are far more likely well east of our viewing area.

Friday and Saturday look just fine with highs in the low to mid 80s before the next chance for showers or storms on Sunday. The overall prospects for soaking rainfall are meager area-wide for the next week.

Tropical storm Calvin will pass just south of the Big Island of Hawaii this morning.