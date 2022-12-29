Chicago to reach 50 degrees today amid cloudy skies

Unseasonably mild air bathes Chicagoland today. Highs will soar well into the 50s despite abundant cloudiness. Winds will be gusty from the south but who cares!

The evening hours will be in the mid to upper 50s. After midnight a cold front slides through. Maybe a brief shower with it but nothing much.

Since the front won’t hit until after midnight, tomorrow’s high for the day will occur during the wee hours. That’s why my high for tomorrow goes on the books in the mid 50s.

It is true that afternoon temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees. Rain chances late in the day will be focused southeast of I-55.

I think the weekend is entirely dry now. Highs both days will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be back well into the 50s as the next storm system approaches. This one could produce showers and even a few rumbles of thunder Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will still be in the 50s before seasonably-cool air arrives Wednesday.