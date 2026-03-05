Expand / Collapse search

Two teenage boys arrested after 28-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 5, 2026 11:13am CST
Irving Park
The Brief

    • Two teenage boys were arrested about an hour after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint.
    • The incident happened Wednesday night in the 3400 block of West Byron Street.
    • Both teens face one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were arrested late Wednesday night, about an hour after they allegedly took a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Police said a 28-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of West Byron Street in the Irving Park neighborhood.

About an hour later, at 11:30 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy on West 72nd Street in Park Manor.

Both teens face one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was provided by police.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

