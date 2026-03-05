Courtney Swatkowski: Missing Chicago woman last heard from on Sunday

The Brief Courtney Swatkowski, 39, was last heard from over the weekend. She was reported missing from the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway. Police say she may need medical attention and has ties to Milwaukee.



A 39-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last heard from on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Courtney Swatkowski was reported missing from the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway on the city's Near West Side.

Courtney Swatkowski | CPD

Swatkowski is described as a white woman with red hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion. She is 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police said she uses the alias Courtney Brownson and may be in need of medical attention.

Police also noted that Swatkowski has ties to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.