Chicago to see plenty of sunshine, temps nearing 80s with patchy fog

Wednesday opens with some fog in outlying areas. There could be a brief advisory for this on the way.

Otherwise today will feature plenty of sun and highs near 80 degrees, however it will cool off during the afternoon with the passage of a cold front down the lake.

Tonight will be mainly clear with patchy fog remaining a possibility. Expect to see hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from out west for the next couple of days.

Tomorrow and Friday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Over the weekend the pesky small chance of a shower/storm mainly Sunday remains.

Otherwise the main story will be unseasonable warmth with highs ranging from 85-92 degrees heading into the middle of next week.