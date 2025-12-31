Chicago weather: 2026 will begin with wind chills near zero

A cold front is charging southward through Chicagoland this evening and will quickly drop temperatures in the hours leading up to midnight.

The snow, sleet, and wintry mix will come to an end by mid-evening for most areas, so skies will dry out for those out celebrating the new year late tonight.

Full forecast :

Temperatures will fall to the mid-teens by midnight with wind chills near zero. Overnight lows will be in the lower teens by daybreak Thursday.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 20. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the mid-20s and then we'll climb to the upper 20s on Saturday.

Sunday's high temperatures will be near 30 under partly cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs near 40 on Monday.