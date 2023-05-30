Chicago weather: Expect 80s and 90s for the rest of the week

Get ready for a week of warm temperatures as the 80s continue to dominate, occasionally reaching the 90s in some areas.

On Tuesday, several south suburbs experienced highs of 90 degrees, and Kankakee soared to 92 degrees. In the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the comfortable mid 60s.

As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, the weather pattern remains similar, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance of isolated pop-up showers or storms during the afternoon, but the overall probability of rain is low.

Any showers that do occur will be limited in coverage. Unfortunately, these isolated showers won't significantly alleviate any ongoing drought conditions.

Looking ahead to Friday, anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Along the lakefront, temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from the 70s to low 80s throughout the week.

As we approach the weekend, it appears to be dry with partly cloudy skies prevailing. Expect pleasant temperatures in the mid 80s, providing a great opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities.

Stay tuned for further updates, and enjoy the warmth and sunshine in the coming days!