Chicago weather: A nice break before storms return later this week

Good evening, Chicago! Monday was a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

However, you may have noticed a bit of haze in the air due to the wildfire smoke, but don't worry, it will be moving out tonight.

Looking ahead, we have a lovely couple of days in store. On Tuesday, expect more sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, the temperatures will climb a bit higher, reaching the mid-80s, making it a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

As we head into Thursday, there's a chance of storms moving into the area. Highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 80s, so be prepared for some potential rain.

But don't worry, the weekend looks promising! Friday and Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs in the lower 80s, providing great conditions for any outdoor plans you may have.

However, on Sunday, another chance of storms is expected to come our way, so keep an eye on the weather updates.

Overall, it's shaping up to be a pleasant week ahead, so get out and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! Stay safe and have a wonderful evening, Chicago!