Chicago weather: Afternoon showers possible Wednesday

The day starts with some sunshine but clouds will build this afternoon with showers possible. The highest risk of thunder will be over our far-southern counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas close to and south of the K3 River in the marginal risk zone for strong winds. I think even that is a bit too far north. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Tonight, any showers exit leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with low to mid 80s and a very small chance of a shower in the afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Friday looks potentially ominous with a severe storm threat in the afternoon/evening. We will monitor this day closely for the risk of damaging storms. Chicagoland is already in the slight risk area.

The weekend looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s both days but storms threaten once again starting Sunday night.