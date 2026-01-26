Chicago weather: Blowing and drifting snow could bring travel impacts through Tuesday

It was a frigid Monday with high temperatures in the upper single digits for most of Chicagoland. Evening wind chills are in the -5 to -15 range and will likely stay there throughout the night.

Full forecast :

Blowing and drifting snow will lead to visibility issues and potentially hazardous travel in rural and open areas tonight and Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in LaPorte County from midnight to 6 p.m. Tuesday to account for these hazards. Winds will gust as high as 30-35 mph tonight and tomorrow. Tuesday high temperatures will only be in the mid-teens.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs once again in the mid-teens. A little more sunshine is expected on Thursday with similar temps in the mid-teens.

We'll be watching for possible lake effect snow to develop on Friday and Saturday, otherwise the main weather story will continue to be the cold. Highs will be in the teens on Friday and then low 20s on Saturday.