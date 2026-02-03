Chicago weather: Changes ahead! Warmer air is finally on the horizon for the Chicago area

Skies became mostly cloudy this afternoon as clouds moved in off of Lake Michigan. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible this evening and tonight in parts of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, although not much more than a dusting is expected.

Lows fall into the teens for most of the region tonight, but a few spots near the Wisconsin state line may dip into the upper single digits.

Full forecast :

Lingering lake effect snow showers are possible Wednesday morning, and then skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer air moves in Thursday and Friday, with temperatures soaring well into the 30s by Friday afternoon! A few spots may even hit 40 degrees by the end of the workweek.

There is a chance for light snow showers on Thursday, but many areas will stay mainly dry. A better chance for showers, both snow and possibly a wintry mix, will be possible on Friday.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. More clouds roll in on Sunday with highs close to 30.