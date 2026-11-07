Chicago weather: Chilly start to weekend, then slight warm-up

It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures near freezing this morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

We’re expecting a warm-up throughout the day with highs getting into the lower 50s for much of the area. The normal high for this time of year is around 53 degrees.

We'll be back down into the 30s tonight.

Sunday will be even a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, per the National Weather Service.

Conditions also seem to be pretty stable with mostly sunny skies, so not much to report on that front. There is a possibility of patchy fog later on Saturday that could linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.