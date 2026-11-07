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Chicago weather: Chilly start to weekend, then slight warm-up

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FOX 32 Chicago
Weather
Published November 7, 2026 7:10 AM CST
Published November 7, 2026 7:10 AM CST
Chilly Friday gives way to sunny, warmer Bears game day
Chilly Friday gives way to sunny, warmer Bears game day

Chilly Friday gives way to sunny, warmer Bears game day

Chicago will see mostly clear skies Friday night with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, followed by a mostly sunny and chilly Saturday morning.

CHICAGO - It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures near freezing this morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

We’re expecting a warm-up throughout the day with highs getting into the lower 50s for much of the area. The normal high for this time of year is around 53 degrees.

We'll be back down into the 30s tonight.

Sunday will be even a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, per the National Weather Service.

Conditions also seem to be pretty stable with mostly sunny skies, so not much to report on that front. There is a possibility of patchy fog later on Saturday that could linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox Chicago meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

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