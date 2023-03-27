Chicago weather: Chilly with a chance of sprinkles Monday

Today we have partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. There is a small chance for sprinkles this afternoon.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

A cold front is expected to come through Wednesday and with it gusty wind and a chance for a rain/snow mix. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday afternoon through Friday we have the chance for rain. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s.

The low to mid 60s return Friday with a chance for storms. Next weekend looks to be in the upper 40s/low 50s.

The normal high for today is 51 degrees.