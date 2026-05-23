Chicago weather: Cloudy start should clear with comfortable highs

The clouds and a couple of sprinkles downtown should clear out as the day goes on to start your Memorial Day weekend.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

That rainfall was making its way across Lake Michigan away from our area, but the clouds were pretty heavy early today.

Those clouds should be loosening by this afternoon.

We’re expecting a high in the lower to mid-70s throughout much of the area, but much cooler highs right by the lake in the lower 60s. So that will be quite a contrast.

The normal high for this time of year is around 73 degrees.

Also, expect some light breezes, mostly in the single-digit mph readings.

What's next:

It won't be until well past midnight tonight that we see another round of showers popping through. There might still be some rainfall when you wake up on Sunday.

But those clouds will depart and the rest of Sunday will look great, as does your Memorial Day Monday.

Temps will again reach into the mid-70s on Sunday.