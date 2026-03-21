Chicago weather: Cold front brings 40s, chance of rain Sunday

Chicago will see a sharp cooldown after unseasonably warm temperatures Saturday, with highs dropping from the 70s into the 40s as a cold front moves through the area.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid- to upper-40s, with Sunday’s high occurring early in the day before temperatures steadily decline. Highs will remain in the 40s through Monday, several degrees below the seasonal average of about 50 degrees.

There is a 30% to 35% chance of scattered rain showers on Sunday, mainly in the morning and afternoon, before drier conditions return by evening. Sunshine is expected Monday with a high near 45, followed by a gradual warmup into the mid-50s by Tuesday.