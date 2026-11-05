Chicago weather: Cold front brings chilly night before sunny weekend

The Brief A cold front will bring colder temperatures Thursday night, with wind chills potentially dropping into the upper 20s. Friday will be partly sunny for much of the area, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunshine returns this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s by Monday and Tuesday



It has been a gloomy Thursday with drizzle and light rain. A cold front is moving through the region this evening, and we should see a drying trend late tonight as colder air moves in.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s and wind chills may drop into the upper 20s!

Friday will bring decreasing cloud cover for most of the area, but Northwest Indiana will likely be stuck with lake effect clouds and possibly a few showers. Plan for highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday look nice with dry skies and sunshine. Saturday's high temperature will be in the low 50s, and then we warm to the upper 50s on Sunday. Temperatures for the Bears game on Sunday evening will fall into the lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be lovely with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.