Chicago weather: Cold rain and sleet give way to 60s by afternoon

The Brief Early morning brings cold rain, sleet and a few wet snowflakes before clearing at daybreak. Temperatures jump nearly 30 degrees, reaching the mid-60s with gusty winds. Warmer, mostly dry weekend ahead, with storm chances returning early next week.



Before we get to that warm up this afternoon, we have to endure some cold rain and even some sleet early this morning. Temperatures are barely above freezing and some of the rain is changing over to pellets of ice and possibly even a wet snowflake or two here or there.

The showers will move out of the area around daybreak, and then spring returns. In fact, temperatures should rise a good 30° today in most areas. It should easily reach the mid 60s with our northern suburbs being the last to enjoy the change. It will be rather blustery with a gusty wind out of the south.

Tonight will be much milder with lows in the low 50s, but there will be another round of showers coming through late.

What's next:

Tomorrow we feature similar temperatures with partly sunny skies. Showers return to the area tomorrow evening and will likely continue off and on into Friday morning.

Friday won’t be as warm with temperatures in the 50s and the coolest numbers near the lake. The vast majority of the weekend looks dry with highs on Saturday around 60 and then soaring into the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. There is a chance for some showers Sunday night into early Monday.

Monday will have temperatures once again in the mid and upper 70s. Tuesday will be in the low 70s with a chance for thunderstorms.