Chicago weather: Coldest air arrives Tuesday before midweek warmup

The Brief A chilly Monday with highs in the upper 40s and breezy conditions. Coldest day Tuesday with highs near 40 before a quick warmup. Temperatures rebound into the 60s and even 70s with periodic showers late week.



There’s a small chance of a brief shower early this morning — otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs likely staying only in the upper 40s. It will be breezy at times as well, adding to the chill of the day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. There is a small chance of a few snowflakes near the lake overnight.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be the coldest day in the forecast with partly cloudy skies and highs barely hitting 40°. Luckily, the chill is short-lived. Temperatures climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday, but there will be a chance of showers in the area at night.

On Thursday it may even be a little bit warmer despite a few showers. Showery but mild weather continues into the weekend and while it won’t be raining at all times, showers are possible almost any day.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s but cooler at the lake. On Saturday we should rise a little bit into the low to mid 60s. Sunday should feel quite warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.