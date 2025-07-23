Chicago weather: Dangerous heat lingers through Thursday

It was a hot and humid day with peak heat indices as high as 105-113 Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is expected to be another dangerously hot day with peak heat index values as high as 105-110.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Chicago through 10 PM Thursday.

Full Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Thursday is expected to be similar to Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values over 100. An approaching cold front will trigger showers and storms late day Thursday and into the overnight. A few storms may be strong or severe with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Cooler air arrives late this week with temperatures returning to near normal on Friday. Scattered showers and storms remain possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s on Friday and then upper 80s on Saturday.

90-degree heat returns to Chicagoland on Sunday with highs likely reaching into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Temperature are expected to remain in the low 90s through at least Tuesday.