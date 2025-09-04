Chicago weather: Fall chill is here to stay through the weekend

The fall chill has arrived! Temperatures started in the 40s for most of Chicagoland and then only warmed into the mid 60s this afternoon. Typically for this time of September, high temperatures are still in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The cooler air will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Future forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwesterly winds are expected to ramp up during the overnight, likely gusting to around 35 mph by early morning Friday. The gusty conditions will linger through the day tomorrow. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks cool, but pleasant. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for overnight lows, and then rebound into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

A warming trend will take shape early next workweek, with temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and then near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday night's Bears game looks great at Soldier Field! Skies will be dry and temperatures will be in the mid 60s by kickoff, dropping to around 60 by the final quarter.