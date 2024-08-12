Chicago weather: A few more nice days before rain arrives

Chicago will experience partly cloudy skies tonight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s in the suburbs and mid-60s in the city.

Tomorrow promises more pleasant weather, featuring sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s.

On Wednesday, a few more clouds will appear, but plenty of sunshine is still expected, with highs in the mid-80s. Rain returns later in the week, with on-and-off showers and storms likely on Thursday, accompanied by highs near 80.

Showers may persist into Friday, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

The weekend forecast includes a slight chance of showers on both Saturday and Sunday, though most of the weekend should remain dry, with highs in the lower 80s.