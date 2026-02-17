Chicago weather: Fire weather watch issued Wednesday; severe storms possible Thursday

Temperatures once again soared well above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of Chicagoland on Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers are expected to move in this evening and tonight, and there is also a small chance for a few thunderstorms to develop.

Fire weather alert :

Showers exit the region by daybreak Wednesday and the rest of the day looks great with sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs will soar into the mid 60s with gusty west-southwest winds.

With winds gusting as high as 35-40 mph and low relative humidity, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of the area from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

Outdoor burning is NOT recommended on Wednesday.

Severe storms possible:

Attention then turns to the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as another storm system approaches the Chicago area. A few strong to severe storms appear possible, especially over the southern half of Chicagoland.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-88 in northeast Illinois and south of I-80 in northwest Indiana in a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Thursday. This is a level 1 of 5 on their severe risk scale. The threat then jumps to a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) in southern Newton and Jasper Counties.

Following Thursday's storm system, colder air pours in for the end of the week. Friday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. High temperatures will likely be set in the early morning hours, and then daytime temps will drop into the 30s for most.

The weekend ahead looks seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Saturday and then low to mid 30s on Sunday. The average high for mid to late February sits in the mid to upper 30s.