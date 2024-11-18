Chicago weather: First snowflakes of the season will arrive this week

It's a soggy start to the workweek. Showers will remain possible this evening, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Temperatures will stay steady in the 50s through Tuesday morning.

A few showers are possible early Tuesday morning, but most areas will enjoy skies becoming partly sunny with highs close to 60. Winds will be gusty from the southwest, especially in the morning and midday hours.

Most of Wednesday looks dry, but another wave of showers will arrive on Wednesday night. While precipitation begins as rain, we could have the first snowflakes of the season mixing in.

A rain/snow mixture will be possible throughout the day on Thursday. Some areas could actually see the first measurable snowfall of the season. The most likely scenario is that we stay mainly rain near the lakefront, but transition to a rain/snow mix or all snow at times further inland. Temperatures will be at or below freezing on Thursday morning, warming to the low 40s during the day.

We have a very small chance for a few stray showers on Friday, but most areas will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. The weekend looks pleasant and seasonable with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.