Chicago weather forecast: Warmer weather ahead

Chicago's weather failed to make it out of the 50s on Sunday, but a warmup is on the way.

The weather will be clear and chilly overnight Sunday into Monday as lows fall into the upper 40s.

Monday will start sunny, but clouds will build with a spotty shower possible as highs hit the lower 80s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There will be more clouds and a few spotty showers possible on Tuesday, with a high near 70.

The weather will warm up to near 80 degrees on Wednesday, then highs will be in the low 80s Thursday through Sunday.

A spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible on Thursday, with a slight chance for a shower on Friday and through the weekend.

The rain that fell on Sunday was not enough to bust the drought.

Highs next week could be in the 90s.