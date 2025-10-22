Chicago weather: Frost risk returns tonight

The Brief Chilly, windy weather will keep Chicago temperatures near 50 degrees today. Frost is possible over the next two nights, especially outside the metro area. The weekend looks dry with sunshine and highs in the 60s before potential rain early next week.



There are two main issues regarding the upcoming forecast.

Item number one is the risk of frost over the next two nights. Item number two is the risk of rainfall heading through the weekend into next week.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

First of all, today will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. Temperatures will barely move, and it may be difficult to get past 50° in some areas. Winds will be generally between 15 and 25 mph, adding to the colder feel.

Now let’s talk about the risk of frost. Tonight it will be mostly cloudy to start, but skies will clear. If winds die down, the risk of frost will go up significantly. However, right now it appears as though there will be just enough wind to prevent a widespread frost. A frost advisory is going into effect overnight for Kankakee, DeKalb, Grundy and LaSalle counties in our viewing area.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain on the cool side rising only into the mid 50s. Tomorrow night, the frost risk is much higher because it won’t be as windy. I would expect a frost advisory for much of our area except over the metro.

Now let’s head into the weekend. On Friday it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday now appear to be safe from any threat of rainfall thanks to the strength of high pressure in Canada, forcing the next storm system to our southwest. Highs both days will be between 60 and 65 degrees. Monday will have similar temperatures.

The US model thinks there will be showers and even thunderstorms Monday night while the European model will have none of that.