Chicago weather: Gorgeous weekend ahead

Meteorological winter is over!

Today, March and spring come in like a lamb with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance to our south might produce a sprinkle later today but that would be it. Highs will range from the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60 degrees. Two days of 70 degrees are likely Sunday and Monday with showers and storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday won’t be as warm with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, but each day will be warmer than normal for early March.

February was the warmest on record, with only 1.2 inches snow compared with 10.7 inches which is average.