Chicago weather: Halloween rain could clear before trick-or-treating

The Brief Chicago could see scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening, with highs in the low to middle 60s. Halloween could bring rain Saturday morning and afternoon, but showers may clear by 6 p.m. for trick-or-treating. Rain chances return on Election Day Tuesday, with highs potentially reaching the lower 70s.



A weak cold front has moved through the area tonight, taking the clouds with it. We are in for a clear sky and light wind overnight, which will help sink temperatures well into the 40s for many (which is normal for late October).

Friday should begin with a fair amount of sunshine, but then the clouds increase as our next weather-maker arrives. It's possible that we see spotty to scattered showers Friday afternoon and into the evening. No major rain is expected, but it could be just enough to hamper some plans. We'll also be battling a dry easterly wind. The dry component to that air may help stave off the showers in some spots. It will also keep a bit more of a lid on temps with highs in the low to middle 60s (still above normal for this time of year).

The main question is still Halloween Saturday. As of now, a good chance for rain from Saturday morning into the afternoon. There is still a reasonable chance the rain moves out by evening ( 6 p.m. or so) for many. However, a few lingering showers are still possible. Given the clouds and rain, highs may only reach 60 degrees for much of the area. Then, by the evening, temperatures quickly fall into the 50s.

So it's not looking cold for trick-or-treat events, but it will certainly get cool as the evening creeps along.

Persistent clouds on Sunday with a spotty shower possible. Highs hold in the 60s. Similar situation for Monday but temps may end up a couple of degrees higher.

Then on Election Day Tuesday, rain chances increase as another system arrives. Temperatures also look to go up with many spots in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking farther ahead, we may be in for a bigger drop in high temps by the end of next week. Some data suggests highs only in the middle 50s. While it's a change from where we have been, it's right about normal for the early part of November.