Chicago weather: Heat returns with highs near 90° and afternoon storms

The Brief After a brief break from the heat, temperatures around Chicago are climbing back toward 90° today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, with warm and humid conditions continuing into the weekend. A mix of sun, heat, and storm chances will dominate the forecast through Saturday before sunnier skies return Sunday.



Yesterday was the first day in three weeks when temperatures were cooler than normal. The day finished 1° below the average for July 7.

Today the heat is back with highs not far from 90°. Skies will be partly sunny and there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

Tonight any thunderstorms will fall apart or move out of the area leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows around 72.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be quite warm and rather humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with a smaller chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Thursday should be completely dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will be hot and more humid with high around 90°. There is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night.

Saturday will be very warm with a continuing chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.