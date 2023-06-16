Chicago weather: Heating up for Father's Day weekend

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Clouds will clear Friday night, giving way to mostly clear skies in the evening. Expect lows to drop to the mid-50s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a fantastic day with abundant sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. However, temperatures will be cooler near the lake, reaching around the low 70s.

Sunday, which is Father's Day, will bring partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions with highs in the mid-80s. The warmth will persist throughout the upcoming week, with most days experiencing highs in the mid-80s. Towards the end of the week, temperatures could climb near 90 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, there is a small chance of a stray shower or storm on Sunday. However, it appears that any significant activity will likely remain to the west of Chicago. Unfortunately, the outlook for those in need of rain is not promising.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and have a wonderful weekend!