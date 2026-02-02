Chicago weather: Light snow could lead to slick spots overnight into early Tuesday

Scattered snow showers are possible tonight, and any untreated surfaces could become slick. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens.

We'll be watching for lake effect snow showers to develop on Tuesday in northwest Indiana, possibly drifting into northeast Illinois at times. Any accumulations will be light with highs in the mid 20s.

Full forecast :

Skies become partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs still a few degrees below average. The average high temperature during the first week of February is around the freezing mark, and highs will be in the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday afternoon.

We finally warm to near normal Thursday! Temperatures will rise to around 30 degrees with cloudy skies and snow showers. The snow will taper off by the end of the week with Friday temperatures warming into the mid, possibly upper 30s.

Colder air returns again by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s Saturday and Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.