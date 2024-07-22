Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Mild with a small chance of a shower

By
Published  July 22, 2024 5:19am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Mild with a small chance of a shower

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - The chance of rain isn’t zero today but it’s mighty darn close. 

Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s-slightly cooler by the lake. Tonight will be moonlit and mild with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.  

Tomorrow will be warmer and rather humid with highs around 86. Partly sunny skies may spawn a few afternoon thundershowers. 

Wednesday features the highest chance of area-wide showers and storms though severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the lower-to-mid 80s.  

Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs not far from 80. That looks like the start of a few days of dry weather heading into the weekend when some summery heat will be on the table. We might flirt with 90 degrees on Sunday.