Chicago weather: Mild with a small chance of a shower

The chance of rain isn’t zero today but it’s mighty darn close.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s-slightly cooler by the lake. Tonight will be moonlit and mild with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer and rather humid with highs around 86. Partly sunny skies may spawn a few afternoon thundershowers.

Wednesday features the highest chance of area-wide showers and storms though severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs not far from 80. That looks like the start of a few days of dry weather heading into the weekend when some summery heat will be on the table. We might flirt with 90 degrees on Sunday.