Chicago weather: Monday starts rainy with temps in the 50s

Showers overnight have left but more are on the way later this morning into the afternoon. There might be a clap of thunder.

Highs will range from the low 50s north to the low 60s south.

Tonight will be breezy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. After quiet days tomorrow and Wednesday, two storm systems are on the roadmap.

The first will be snow Thursday night into a mix of rain and snow Friday. The second storm system should be mainly snow Sunday.

A marked turn toward colder temperatures is on the way especially this weekend.