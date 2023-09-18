Chicago weather: More rain on the way

Monday night will see cloud cover steadily increasing, with a chance of a few showers emerging early Tuesday morning. Initially, the rain will be sporadic tonight, but as Tuesday progresses, there's a possibility of moderate to heavy downpours.

Areas that experienced flooding during the weekend may face localized flooding and ponding on roadways if heavier showers concentrate in those regions. Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

While there's a slight chance that a few showers may linger into Tuesday night and early Wednesday, most areas are likely to remain dry on Wednesday. Wednesday's temperatures are forecasted to climb to nearly 80 degrees.

The pleasant 80-degree weather is expected to continue through Saturday, followed by cooler conditions on Sunday. Sunday could bring another round of showers and storms to the area.

Stay tuned for weather updates as the week progresses.