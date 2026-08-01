Chicago weather: More rainfall, flooding concerns for Saturday

The forecast calls for more rainfall throughout Saturday, which is also the third day of Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Saturday.

What to Expect:

Heavy rains might be possible in some parts of the area with localized flooding. We're seeing between 2 and 3 inches of rain in some parts.

Already, there was a Flash Flood Warning in parts of Will County and Kendall County until around 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

But virtually everyone is getting wet today.

Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s today. That is well below our seasonal average of around 84 degrees.

Still, dewpoints will be in the upper 60s which will make it feel pretty humid.

There is also a high swim risk throughout the day with strong northeast winds, per the NWS.

The rain should be gradually tapering off as we head toward the evening.

Daytime high temperatures should stay in the mid-70s through Sunday and even Monday.

We should get back into the 80s starting on Tuesday.