Chicago weather: Near-perfect conditions before next week’s warm-up

Saturday will likely see near-perfect conditions for many in the area, which will be lovely, especially considering we’re in for some hotter conditions next week.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We started this weekend out with partly sunny skies, and we’ll see temps in the upper 70s and maybe 80 degrees out in the far suburbs.

There should be a bit more sunshine throughout the remainder of the day.

We should also remain mostly dry despite the clouds.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs closer to the lower to mid-80s with partly cloudy conditions.

Then, we will see a much warmer temperature trend to start July.

We'll start to see highs in the mid to upper-90s through much of next week, but with plenty of sunshine.

The next significant chance for rain will be on Friday.