Chicago weather: Pleasant temps but rain on Friday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, skies will gradually become mostly clear, providing a tranquil atmosphere. Expect comfortable temperatures with lows around 60 degrees.

Friday promises to be a delightful day with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 70s. It's an excellent opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities or soak up some sunshine. However, be prepared for a shift in weather as showers make a return in the evening. These showers may persist into Saturday morning, so keep an umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.

Despite the precipitation, temperatures will remain pleasant, with Saturday's highs in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, temperatures climb back into the 80s as partly cloudy skies prevail. It's an ideal day to engage in outdoor pursuits, but be mindful of staying hydrated and protected from the sun.

As we transition into next week, prepare for a slight increase in heat. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 80s, creating a warmer environment.

Stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming week's weather conditions.