Chicago weather: Pleasant stretch ahead

The Brief Rain has moved out early Wednesday, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs just shy of 80 degrees. Thursday looks sunny and pleasant, with temperatures around 80. The weekend should bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with no intense heat in the extended forecast.



The rain has moved out of the area early this morning and what we will be left with today are partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal.

The high should be just shy of 80° — perhaps a couple of degrees cooler along the lake. There is another system rolling through Central Illinois late today and tonight that may bring our far-southern viewing area some showers. Tonight’s lows will be in the 60s.

Pleasant Chicago weather

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Thursday looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 80°. Friday will feature similar temperatures and a little bit more cloud cover mixing with the sunshine. At night there is a small chance of a shower, but most areas look to stay dry.

For the most part, the weekend looks delightful with a mixture of clouds and sun both days and highs that won’t be far from 80. There is still no sign of intense heat in the extended forecast, nor is there any sign of a severe thunderstorm threat — knock on wood.