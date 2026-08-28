Chicago weather: Prolonged stretch of heat begins Sunday

The forecast focus is now on the heat.

Not so much today or tomorrow when highs will be in the low to mid 80s. But starting Sunday, all signs point to a prolonged period of hot or at least almost-hot weather.

Daily highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the only possibility of holding the heat back tied to brief intrusions of thunderstorms and their aftermath.

We will likely be at the southern edge of those thunderstorm complexes and it’s entirely possible they are a miss. If so, highs could be a couple degrees higher.