Chicago weather: Rain, storms throughout Sunday, more heat on the way

Today we start with a few showers and storms, and the chance returns this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s today under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, there is a chance for storms with mostly cloudy skies.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and HOT. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index in the mid 90s. There is a chance for storms Monday morning.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for rain next Saturday.