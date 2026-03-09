Chicago weather: Record warmth today before severe storms on Tuesday

Chicago broke the standing high temperature record for March 9 of 69 degrees, set just five years ago, on Monday after reaching 71 degrees.

It's also the first official 70 degree day in Chicago since Nov. 15.

Under mostly pleasant conditions, today is shaping up to be the mildest day of the year so far. The only drawback: gusty southwest winds.

Looking ahead:

The weather pattern turns more active Tuesday as the Plains and Midwest brace for a potential outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including in the Chicago viewing area.

Forecasters caution that some details may shift as the system approaches. A cold front is expected to drop through Chicagoland Tuesday morning, sending temperatures into the 40s across much of the area by mid-afternoon. Meanwhile, far southern counties could remain near 70 degrees.

The exact placement of a warm front will determine where the strongest storms develop. As of now, the greatest risk appears to be south of the Interstate 80 corridor. However, hail and damaging winds are possible anywhere in the area from late afternoon through late evening.

After the strongest storms move out, additional showers and sub-severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Some wet snow could mix in during the afternoon hours, though no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will begin in the 40s Wednesday before falling into the 30s later in the day.