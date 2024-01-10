Chicago weather mellows out before second storm this week

Chicago snowfall is over for now and today will be mainly cloudy with steady temps around freezing.

Our high for the day may be the temperature right now, 34 degrees. Winds will be gusty but not as strong as late last night.

Tonight, light snow returns with around an inch of accumulation likely overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs around freezing.

Then, it’s time to focus on the next major storm in our region. It is too soon to make the final call on the track, which now looks to have at least some rain for portions (south) in our viewing area. This storm will certainly have snowfall, however, and quite possibly more than what fell yesterday. High winds will also factor into this storm with some lingering impact into early Saturday.

Then, it’s all about the arctic attack. Highs Sunday through Tuesday, including over Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, may stay in the single digits.